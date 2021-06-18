Zarif, Borrell hold talks in Antalya

Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is in Turkey to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), met with the European Union's foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell on Friday.

Zarif arrived in Turkey on Thursday at the official invitation of his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF).

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum is hosting 12 heads of state, 43 foreign ministers, four former heads of state, representatives of international organizations, intellectuals, and academics.

Earlier, Iranian foreign minister held talks with the Head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah and the former Afghan foreign minister Salahuddin Rabbani on the latest developments in Afghanistan.

He also met with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussain in Antalya on Thursday and emphasized that his country is ready for developing economic relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq.

