FM Zarif emphasizes holding intra-Afghan talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is in Turkey to participate in Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), met and held talks with the Head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah on Thu. and emphasized holding intra-Afghan talks to end the conflict in this country.

Abdullah Abdullah, for his part, appreciated the constructive efforts of the Islamic Republic of Iran in this regard and expounded on the latest situation of developments in Afghanistan.

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif also met and held talks with Salahuddin Rabbani former Foreign Minister of the Republic of Afghanistan in Turkey and emphasized the need for cooperation of all political currents of Afghanistan to deal with the unpleasant and unfavorable security situation in Afghanistan.

For his part, the former Afghan foreign minister elaborated on the latest situation of Afghanistan and stressed the key role of the Islamic Republic of Iran to help the restoration of peace and security in this country.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Turkey on Thursday at the official invitation of his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF).

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum is hosting 12 heads of state, 43 foreign ministers, four former heads of state, representatives of international organizations, intellectuals, and academics.

