Leader names people as ‘big winner’ of elections

In a message on Saturday after yesterday's presidential and city council elections, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution has hailed people's participation in the votes as a great victory for the nation.

The leader said that the huge western media anti-establishment campaign and the pandemic could not deter people from participating in the elections, calling on the elected president and the city council members to serve the nation in return.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that the nation should be proud of itself for the participation in yesterday’s elections, saying that the massive turnout showed the nation’s stands firm with hope and insight against the western media’s propaganda and ill-wishers.

According to the Leader, neither the economic difficulties, nor the pandemic, nor the huge propaganda, nor some disruptions in some polling stations at early hours of the votes could overcome the nation’s firm resolve to go to ballot box.

The Leader further expressed his gratitude to the nation, congratulating the great victory to the Iranians and the elected individuals. "The big winner of yesterday's election is the Iranian nation."

He also called on the elected individuals to seize the opportunity granted by the people to serve the nation and the country as their divine duties. Ayatollah Khamenei further expressed his appreciation to the Guardian Council, Interior Ministry and all the other apparatuses who played a role in successful holding of the elections.

KI/5239206