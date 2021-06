Abbasali Kadkhodaei broke the news late on Friday and reiterated, “According to the coordination made with the Ministry of Interior, time for getting people’s ballot was extended until 24:00 local time on Friday.”

According to the Announcement No. 20 of Iranian Election Headquarters, all polling stations across the country are getting vote of dear fellow countrymen by fully observing of health protocols due to spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, across the country, he added.

MA