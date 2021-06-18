Zarif meets with Venezuelan counterpart for bilateral talk

During the meeting, Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif discussed the latest situation of bilateral relations between Iran and Venezuela, regional and international issues and also issues of mutual interests.

Turning to illegal and illegitimate US sabotages in the implementation of Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, Zarif briefed his Venezuelan counterpart on the latest situation of talks between Iran and P4+1 which is ongoing in the Austrian capital of Vienna.

Venezuelan foreign minister, for his turn, pointed to the US sanctions imposed against Venezuela which created many problems for the Bolivarian country in the field of supplying coronavirus vaccine and thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for its assistance and support for Venezuelan people in difficult days and also for dispatching tanker to this country which is ‘unforgettable’ for Venezuelan people and government.

Earlier on Fri., the Iranian foreign minister also held talks with the Head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah and the former Afghan foreign minister Salahuddin Rabbani on the latest developments in Afghanistan.

He also met with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussain in Antalya on Thursday and emphasized that his country is ready for developing economic relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Turkey on Thursday at the official invitation of his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF).

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum is hosting 12 heads of state, 43 foreign ministers, four former heads of state, representatives of international organizations, intellectuals, and academics.

