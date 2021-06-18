Iran, Croatia discuss developing, broadening economic ties

During the meeting which was held on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif emphasized the interest of his country in developing and broadening economic ties with Croatia.

Zarif pointed to the US sanctions imposed against Iran which has created serious problems ahead of Iranian companies that have trade and economic relations with Croatia and expressed hope that Tehran would resume its trade exchanges with Zagreb.

In addition, the Iranian foreign minister briefed his Croatian counterpart on the latest situation of JCPOA talks which is ongoing in Austria capital of Vienna.

Croatian foreign minister, for his turn, pointed to the rich culture and history of Iran and emphasized the interest of his country in deepening and enhancing relations with Iran.

While congratulating the recent victories of the Iran National Football Team in the international arena, he stated that the presence of Croatian coach in Iran would bring about more victories for the country and wished evermore success for the Iranian National Football Team.

Earlier on Fri., the Iranian foreign minister also held talks with the Head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah and the former Afghan foreign minister Salahuddin Rabbani on the latest developments in Afghanistan.

He also met with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussain in Antalya on Thursday and emphasized that his country is ready for developing economic relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Turkey on Thursday at the official invitation of his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF).

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum is hosting 12 heads of state, 43 foreign ministers, four former heads of state, representatives of international organizations, intellectuals, and academics.

