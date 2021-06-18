Talks underway for Iranian firms presence in rebuilding Syria

He made the remarks in his meeting with the Prime Minister of Syria Hussein Arnous and ministers of Housing and Economy in Damascus on Friday.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views for enhancing and broadening trade-economic cooperation between the two countries of Iran and Syria.

The Chairman of Iran-Syria Joint Economic Commission Eslami pointed to the plans which are underway regarding the reconstruction of Syria and stated, “In bilateral talks made with Syrian officials, all predefined plans were evaluated and effective steps have been taken in order to pave suitable ways for Iranian companies, including consulting engineers, producer of construction materials and contractors, to play a key role in rebuilding Syria.”

Syrian prime minister, for his part, expressed his thanks for all-out assistance and support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for Syria since the outbreak of war in this country and emphasized the need for the continuation of bilateral cooperation in all fields.

