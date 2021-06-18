Ayatollah Khamenei casts his vote for Presidential election

Ayatollah Khamenei cast his vote in the ballot box in the early hours of the election on Friday morning at the Hosseiniyah of Imam Khomeini (RA).

In short remarks after casting his vote, Ayatollah Khamenei said that election day is the day of the Iranian nation, today they determine the destiny of the country for upcoming years.

"The fact that we call the people to participate in the elections is because the result of this presence affects the destiny of the people themselves," he added.

The Leader also called on the Iranian nation to participate in the election as early as possible.

Ayatollah Khamenei also expressed his gratitude to the reporters who are busy with their job in the voting process and recommended the masses to participate in the election with due care, recognition and consideration.

Election officially began at 7 a.m. across Iran with more than 59 million eligible to cast vote in the 2021 presidential election. After the withdrawal of 3 presidential candidates [Mohsen Mehralizadeh, Saeed Jalili, and Alireza Zakani] from elections on Wednesday, Mohsen Rezaei Mir-Ghaed, Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, Abdolnaser Hemmati, and Seyyed Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi are the four candidates for Iran 2021 Presidential Election.

ZZ/5237209