Iran COVID update: 10,487 infections, 129 deaths

In a statement on Wednesday, the Health Ministry announced the new figure, adding that 1,315 of those newly-detected patients have been hospitalized.

The total number of COVID cases in the country is standing at 3,060,135.

The outbreak has claimed the lives of 129 people since Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 82,480.

More than 2.69 million patients have recovered while some 3,346 others are experiencing critical conditions.

According to the Iranian ministry, more than 4.36 million people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far while the total vaccine jabs have hit 5.24 million.

