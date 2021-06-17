Iran, India to coop. in producing ‘Rotavirus’ vaccine jointly

Under the agreement inked between Institute Pasteur of Iran (PII) and India’s Bharat Biotech Vaccine Manufacturing Company, the two sides will cooperate in the field of transferring technology of producing ‘Rotavirus’ vaccine into the country and jointly production of this product.

Two main vaccine producers of Iran and India agreed on Wednesday to cooperate on the transfer of technology and producing the Rotavirus vaccine in Iran.

The agreement was made during a webinar held on Wednesday in the presence of presidents of Pasteur Institute of Iran and India’s Bharat Biotech Vaccine Manufacturing Company, based on which, a contract was inked between the two sides in order to supply ‘Rotavirus’ vaccine for being used in domestic vaccination system and also transfer of technology for domestic production of this vaccine.

The ambassadors of both countries, as well as officials from the ministries of health and foreign affairs of Iran and India, were also present at the virtual meeting.

Rotavirus is the most common cause of severe diarrhea in children, and almost every child becomes infected at least once before the age of five.

It is estimated that more than 500,000 children under the age of 5 die each year from Rotavirus.

MA/IRN84370625