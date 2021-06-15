  1. Iran
Jun 15, 2021, 2:48 PM

Iran COVID update: 10,216 new infections, 134 deaths

TEHRAN, Jun. 14 (MNA) – According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 10,216 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country and 134 patients have lost lives in the past 24 hours.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Health Ministry announced the new figure, adding that 1,260 of those newly-detected patients have been hospitalized.

The total number of COVID cases in the country is standing at 3,049,648.

The outbreak has claimed the lives of 134 people since Monday, bringing the death toll to 82,351.

More than 2.68 million patients have recovered while some 3,394 others are experiencing critical conditions.

According to the Iranian ministry, more than 4.36 million people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far while the total vaccine jabs have hit 5.23 million.

