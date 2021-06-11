Iran COVID-19 update: 9,966 news cases, 124 deaths

A spokeswoman for the Iranian Ministry of Health Sima Lari said that coronavirus claimed the lives of 124 people in the country over the past 24 hours, putting the total number of deaths caused by COVID-19 at 81,796.

She also put the total number of COVID cases in the country at 3,013,078.

She went on to say that 2,624,802 patients diagnosed with coronavirus have recovered and/or have been discharged from the hospital in a way that 3,494 COVID-19 patients are experiencing critical conditions.

So far, 21,313,589 COVID-19 tests have been carried out across the country.

HJ/