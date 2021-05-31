Covid-19 update: 217 deaths, 11,042 new cases in 24hrs

The Covid-19 has claimed the lives of 217 people in Iran over the past 24 hours, while 11,042 new cases have been detected in the country, a statement by the Iranian health ministry said on Monday.

According to the latest figures released by the Iranian health officials, so far, a total of 80,156 Iranians have died of coronavirus, while 2,458,684 people have recovered.

The total number of cases of the disease stands at 29,131,136.

As many as 19,936,548 tests have been carried out in Iran so far, according to the figures, and 3,643,356 people have received the first doses of the anti-coronavirus vaccines. Meanwhile, 522,707 have been injected with the second dose.

RHM/

