Over 12,000 new coronavirus cases detected in Iran

Speaking at a daily press conference on Thursday, Sima Lari said the total number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Iran has surpassed 3,003,112 after the detection of 12,398 new cases since yesterday.

Of the new cases detected over the past 24 hours, 1,491 patients have been admitted to the hospital, she added.

Among those undergoing treatment in medical centers at present, 3,549 coronavirus patients have critical health conditions because of more severe infection, Lari noted.

She further put the death toll from COVID-19 in Iran at 81,672, saying the disease has taken the lives of 153 patients over the past 24 hours.

At least 2,612,091 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far or have been discharged from hospitals across Iran, the spokeswoman said.

Lari also noted that more than 21.19 million coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

