Saudi coalition violates ceasefire 79 times in Al Hudaydah

The Saudi coalition has violated the ceasefire agreement 79 times in the past 24 hours in the Al Hudaydah fronts, the Yemeni source announced, according to Al Mayadeen.

Saudi coalition forces also targeted areas controlled by the Yemeni army and popular committees with 149 tank shells.

Saudi fighter jets then bombed al-Tahita, a street in the south and east of the Al Hudaydah eight times.

According to the Yemeni source, the construction of war centers in the mountainous region of Al Hudaydah is Another violation of the agreement by the Saudi coalition.

RHM/FNA14000317000153