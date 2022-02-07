Saudi fighters launch massive airstrikes on Yemen's capital

Saudi fighter jets on early Monday bombarded various areas in Sanaa. Yemeni sources announced that Saudi fighters also targeted some residential areas in Taiz province.

On Sunday Saudi warplanes also launched airstrikes on Marib, Sanaa, and Al-Jawf provinces 12 times.

According to reports, the Saudi-led coalition has violated the ceasefire in Al-Hudaydah 295 times.

Since the establishment of the ceasefire in Al-Hudaydah within the framework of the Stockholm Agreement, Saudi Arabia has not adhered to this ceasefire. Despite widespread Yemeni protests over Riyadh's non-compliance with the Al Hudaydah ceasefire, the United Nations has so far taken no action to stop the Saudi aggression.

