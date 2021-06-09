Saudis still bombing Yemen using American drones: Al-Houthi

He went on to say that the US's claim that it has stopped supporting Saudi Arabia is not true, Almasirah reported.

Americans say that they have issued an order banning military support to Saudi Arabia. This is while the Saudis continue to bomb Yemen with American drones, Al-Houthi added.

Whenever the use of American drones in the attack on Yemen stops, then it can be said that Washington's support for Riyadh has ended, he emphasized.

The official also stressed the need for the occupiers to leave Yemen as soon as possible.

Earlier, the White House confirmed reports of a US military presence in Yemen, but claimed that the presence was aimed at fighting al-Qaeda and ISIL terrorist groups.

The White House claimed, “We have ordered an end to US support for the Saudi coalition's military operations in Yemen. However, US forces continue to play a role in providing military advice to Saudi coalition commanders and providing military training to its forces.”

