Jun 7, 2021, 1:49 PM

Saudi Arabia holding joint air drill with some Arab states

TEHRAN, Jun. 07 (MNA) – The joint Saudi air drill began with the participation of several Arab countries at Prince Sultan Air Base in central Saudi Arabia.

Saudi media reported that a joint air drill between Saudi Arabia and several Persian Gulf states began on Sunday at Prince Sultan Air Base.

Oman, the UAE, Jordan and Egypt are participating in the air exercise, and Kuwait and Bahrain are participating as observers.

This exercise, which requires a high level of capability of the forces in the operational, technical and administrative fields, will be held for two weeks and its purpose is to strengthen the readiness of the forces, agreement and operational development.

The Saudi Air Force, with the participation of Greek forces, also completed a joint exercise on Friday. The exercise was held for two weeks at King Faisal Air Base in northern Saudi Arabia.

Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
