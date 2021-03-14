Yemeni army makes military advance in Marib province

Saudi collation is concerned about the military advances made by the Yemeni Army in Marib.

Sources reported that the Yemeni army has made military advances on several fronts in Marib. Saudi warplanes have reportedly targeted Marib province four times on Saturday.

It should be noted that Yemeni army forces have recently foiled a large-scale offensive by Saudi aggressors against Al-Hudaydah province.

Saudi coalition recently tried to reach the southern road of the Yemeni province of Al-Hudaydah during an operation. However, they were soon confronted by Yemeni forces.

Earlier, Yemen's Ansarullah Movement had stated that Saudi Arabia and its backed coalition continue to violate ceasefire in Yemen’s Al-Hudaydah province and have not adhered to the ceasefire at all.

It should be noted that since the establishment of a ceasefire in Al-Hudaydah within the framework of the Stockholm Agreement, Saudi Arabia has not adhered to this ceasefire.

