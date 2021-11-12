  1. World
Yemeni forces take control of some positions in Al Hudaydah

TEHRAN, Nov. 12 (MNA) – Sanaa forces took control of large parts of Al Hudaydah province after the withdrawal of Saudi coalition forces from their positions in the south and east of the province, Yemeni local sources reported.

Yemeni sources announced on Friday that the Yemeni army and popular committees have practically begun their advance in western Yemen.

Saana forces have advanced on Hodeida International Airport after the withdrawal of Saudi coalition forces, Al-Mayadeen reported, citing local sources.

Yemeni sources reported last night that the forces of the Saudi-Emirati coalition suddenly withdrew from their positions in the south and east of Al Hudaydah province.

Al Mayadeen added that the Yemeni army and popular committees have taken control of the town of Al-Saleh, Kilo 16, and the Thabit Brotherhood Industrial Complex in the east of Al Hudaydah.

According to the local sources, the Al Manzar area around  Hodeida International Airport has also come under the control of Sanaa forces.

