Powerful explosion hits Yemen's Sana'a

An intense explosion took place on Thursday noon at the Yemeni capital of Sana'a, Ayn Al-Arab reported.

The Saberin News also reported an explosion in the Yemeni capital. A number of social media users also confirmed the explosion and wrote that the cause of the explosion was the Saudi coalition airstrike on Sanaa.

The correspondent of the Al-Arabi TV also reported that the former headquarters of the Army Armored Brigade in northern Sana'a was targeted during an airstrike by the Saudi coalition on the Yemeni capital.

Details of the blast are not yet known, and Yemeni official sources have not yet confirmed or denied the attack.

