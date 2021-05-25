JCPOA parties vow to complete talks successfully ASAP: Russia

The Joint Commission opened today the fifth and probably final round of the Vienna talks on restoration of the #JCPOA. The participants expressed readiness to do their best to resolve the remaining outstanding issues and to complete negotiations successfully as soon as possible," Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna said after the fifth round of talks between Iran and the remaining parties to the JCPOA known as the P4+1 in Vienna Grand Hotel on Tuesday afternoon to discuss ways to restore the deal to its original format.

The top Iranian negotiator Araghchi in the Vienna talks has already vowed that Iran will leave the talks if they take time and if it feels the other parties are killing time and seek protracted negotiations.

Today's talks were the fifth round of the talks known as the Vienna talks aimed at reviving the JCPOA. After the fourth round of the talks last week, Araghchi described the talks as very good, followed by President Rouhani as saying that there was an agreement on lifting of main sanctions on Tehran.

Yesterday, Tehran and the IAEA extended a temporary agreement to continue the inspections of the Iranian nuclear site as part of the partial implementation of the Additional Protocol until June 24th. The previous three-month agreement gave access to Iran nuclear sites to IAEA inspectors but expired on Friday, May 20.

The decision to stop, and later diminish implementation of the Additional Protocol was in accordance with a piece of legislation approved in Parliament last December which set a deadline for the US to lift all the sanctions otherwise Iran will leave the Protocol. Iran has so far increased uranium enrichment to above 60% in compliance with the parliament law.

KI