China expresses hope for progress in Vienna talks' new round

Ahead of the start of a new round of talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal and the return of the United States to its JCPOA commitments, the Beijing government expressed hope for progress in the talks.

Zhao Lijian welcomed the agreement between Iran and the IAEA which extended until June 24.

China hopes the parties in Iran nuclear talks can make significant progress in negotiations as soon as possible, said Lijian in his daily press conference.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi announced the extension of the agreement between Iran and the IAEA until June 24.

