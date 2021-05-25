Iran, US need to take simultaneous moves to return to JCPOA

Speaking in a press conference in Moscow on Tuesday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out that the fifth round of talks between Iran and the remaining parties to the nuclear deal (JCPOA) known as the P4+1 is underway in Vienna, the Austrian capital on Tuesday.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman expressed hope that the two sides could make progress on a bilateral return to the JCPOA.

She said her country believes that there must be a careful coincidence between the actions of Iran and the United States and that [these steps] must be fully consistent with the text of JCPOA.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman, this is the only way to return the nuclear deal to the original format as agreed between the parties in 2015.

She further said that Russian urges the JCPOA parties and the United States to work together to achieve the goal of reviving the deal as soon as possible.

Her remarks came as Iran and the P4+1 groups are holding the 5th round of the Vienna talks to restore the JCPOA to its original format.

