Developing nuclear program 'sovereign right' of Iran

In an interview with the Financial Times, he said it was Iran’s “sovereign right” to develop its program, but added, “This is a degree that requires a vigilant eye.”

He, however, expressed concern about Iran's enriching at 60 percent calling it "a very serious thing."

In mid-April and in a letter to Grossi, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi announced that the country is mulling to begin 60 percent enrichment of uranium.

Grossi has expressed concern about the rise in Iran's enrichment while the Islamic Republic of Iran repeatedly emphasizing that it has no intention of building nuclear weapons and that its nuclear program is purely peaceful.

