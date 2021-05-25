Iran-IAEA deal extension showing Tehran goodwill in N talks

After reviewing and evaluating the ongoing Vienna talks, the Supreme National Security Council concluded that the negotiations are making progress, the Iranian Government spokesman noted, while speaking in a press conference on Tuesday.

In order to show the goodwill and seriousness of the Iranian side, Supreme National Security Council agreed to extend the agreement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency for one month, Ali Rabiei said.

He went on to say, “We hope that this constructive move will send a clear message to P4 + 1, the United States, and the IAEA that the Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to conclude the negotiations as soon as possible.”

“At the same time, I must emphasize that this opportunity is limited and according to the instructions of the Leader, we do not tolerate talks of attrition”, the senior official stressed.

He also rejected any dialogue between Iran and the United States rather than the framework of the JCPOA and the goal of the complete revival of the 2015 nuclear deal.

“We strongly urge the US government to speed up the process of JCPOA revival”, he said, adding that every day of delay in this process complicates resolving the disputes.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he referred to the recent emphasis of the Leader over military strengthening of the Palestinians by Muslim governments, saying that the Islamic Republic of Iran attaches great importance to strengthening the Axis of Resistance spiritually, politically.

