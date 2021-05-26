Moscow, Washington confer on JCPOA revival: Ulyanov

As RIA Novosti reported on Wed., Ulyanov said that the Russian and US delegations at the Vienna talks held useful bilateral consultations on issues related to the lifting of US anti-Iranian sanctions and revival of the Iran nuclear deal, the JCPOA.

He added that today's talks were fruitful, although Russia and the US do not share similar stances toward several issues.

Ulyanov Said on Tues. that in spite of divergent views on some issues, all of the negotiating teams to the JCPOA talks have the political will to ensure a successful outcome.

The 5th round of nuclear talks between Iran and P4+1 on the way of full and effective implementation of JCPOA was held off in Grand Hotel in Vienna on Tuesday afternoon with the participation of the representatives from Iran and the remaining signatories to the Iran nuclear deal, which is officially known as the JCPOA, namely Russia and China and the E3 or the UK, France, and Germany.

