Serious issues remained in talks that need to be resolved

"Today, a new round of our negotiations with the P4+1 countries will begin," said Seyed Abbass Araghchi on Tuesday on the eve of the start of the fifth round of the Joint Commission meeting in Vienna.

"In the last four periods, we have made relatively good progress and we have taken a certain path and we know we have to take a clear path," he added.

"Serious and important issues still remained in Vienna talks that need to be resolved," he reiterated.

"Today, we will start the negotiations again and we hope that during the few days of negotiations, we will be able to reach the final solutions," the Iranian diplomat noted.

Regarding the Bilateral and multilateral consultations in Vienna, he said that in addition to the main meeting of the Joint Commission, some formal and informal bilateral and multilateral negotiations have been held in Vienna as well.

"I just had a very good meeting with the Russian delegation, where we once reviewed the issues that need to be addressed in the negotiations, and there is a common ground between most of them," he added.

The fifth round of Vienna talks within the framework of the Joint Commission to revive the JCPOA will be held on Tuesday at 18:30 (Tehran Time) in the presence of the delegations of Iran and the P4+1 and the EU representative at the Grand Hotel in Vienna.

The meeting will be chaired by Enrique Mora, deputy secretary-general of the European External Action Service (EEAS).

At today's meeting, the participants are expected to continue consultations on the possible return of the United States to JCPOA and ensure the full and effective implementation of this agreement.

