During the meeting, the two sides discussed Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and other issues of mutual interests.

Earlier, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Araghchi also met and held talks with Russian delegation participated in Vienna talks.

Hours ago, the 5th round of nuclear talks between Iran and P4+1 on the way of fully and effective implementation of JCPOA was kicked off in Austrian capital Vienna on Tuesday.

MA/IRN84343032