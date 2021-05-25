  1. World
May 25, 2021

Iran, P4+1 start fifth round of talks on reviving JCPOA

TEHRAN, May 25 (MNA) – Iran and the remaining parties to the JCPOA known as the P4+1 have started the fifth round of the Vienna talks to discuss ways to restore the deal to its original format.

Representatives from Iran and the remaining signatories to the Iran nuclear deal, which is officially known as the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), namely Russia and China and the E3 or the UK, France and Germany have started the fifth round of their meetings which are taking place with the framework of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Grand Hotel in Vienna on Tuesday afternoon.

Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi leads Iran’s delegation which also includes representatives from the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), Oil Ministry and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

The meeting is chaired by Deputy of European Union Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora as before.

