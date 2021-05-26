All JCPOA negotiators willing to achieve a successful outcome

“Determination instead of readiness if you wish. This is a more appropriate word to describe the state of mood of the negotiators at the Vienna talks on #JCPOA”, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna said after the fifth round of talks between Iran and the remaining parties to the JCPOA known as the P4+1.

“All of them in spite of divergent views on some issues have the political will to ensure successful outcome”, Mikhail Ulyanov added.

The 5th round of nuclear talks between Iran and P4+1 on the way of full and effective implementation of JCPOA was held off in Grand Hotel in Vienna on Tuesday afternoon with the participation of the representatives from Iran and the remaining signatories to the Iran nuclear deal, which is officially known as the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), namely Russia and China and the E3 or the UK, France and Germany.

