  1. Iran
May 25, 2021, 2:50 PM

Covid-19 update: 208 deaths, 11,873 new cases in past 24 hrs

Covid-19 update: 208 deaths, 11,873 new cases in past 24 hrs

TEHRAN, May 25 (MNA) – The latest statistics for the past 24 hours since yesterday released by the Iranian Health Ministry show that the daily death toll from the Covid-19 is in decline while the rate of hospitalizations has not seen much change.

According to the latest figures by the Iranian health officials on Tuesday, 208 Iranians died from coronavirus, bringing the total death toll to 79,056 people while 11,873 new cases of hospitalizations were reported.

A total of 2,855,396 cases have been detected with Covid-19 so far, according to the Health Ministry statement today, while 2,362,428 have recovered from the disease so far.

Furthermore, 4,695 people are being treated in Intensive Care Units in hospitals across the country.

According to the statement, as many as 2,675,594 have received the first doses of the anti-coronavirus vaccine as of today, while 470,468 have been injected with the second dose of the vaccine.

KI

News Code 173938
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/173938/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News