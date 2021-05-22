Indian variant of Covid-19 detected in Iran's Chabahar

According to a statement by Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization, the Pakistani vessel with 13 crew members on board entered the port of southeastern Iranian port of Chabahr on May 12 and immediately Covid-19 tests were carried out for its crew members.

According to the report, the test results for two of the crew members were positive. The Pakistani ship was not allowed to enter the port and the crews will be quarantined for two weeks. The medical authorities in the port will decide on their entry.

Earlier on Monday, May 17th, Changiz Javadpour, the manager of PMO Task Torce for Fight Coronavirus said a Panamanian ship distanced from Germany carrying barley entered the port of Imam Khomeini with 25 Indian crews and coronavirus tests were carried out for them.

Javadpour added that four crew members of the Panamanian ship tested positive for Covid-19.

He added that the ship had been stopped in the harbor at Khor Musa and it has not been allowed to dock.

