COVID-19 update: 216 deaths, 8,631 new cases in past 24 hrs

According to the latest figures by the Iranian health officials on Sunday, 216 Iranians lost their lives due to coronavirus, bringing the total death toll to 78,597 people while 8,631 new cases were reported.

As many as 2,832,518 cases have been detected with Covid-19, according to the Health Ministry statement today, while 2,333,789 have recovered from the illness so far.

Furthermore, 4,855 people are being treated in ICUs in hospitals across the country.

According to the statement, as many as 2,536,627 have received the first doses of the anti-coronavirus vaccine as of today, while 455,232 have been injected with the second dose of the vaccine.

