Coronavirus cases in Iran exceed 2.84 million

Providing the latest statistics on the coronavirus infection, Sima Lari said on Monday that 11,005 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 1,605 of whom were hospitalized.

Some 251 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 78,848, she added.

Lari went on to say that 2,347,752 patients out of a total of 2,843,523 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 4,753 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman noted.

Lari also said that 19,054,251 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

ZZ/5219441