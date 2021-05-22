Spokesman announces Covid-19 restrictions for vote campaigns

Dr Alireza Raisi, Spokesman of the National Task Force Against Coronavirus, said on Saturday that the task force attaches great importance to observing the Covid-19 restrictions, especially on the day of the upcoming elections in June 18, adding that the body has already announced its guidelines for elections campaigns already.

Raisi added that except for special meetings held on the IRIB (radio and television) complex that will take place with the attendance of few people, the rest of the election meetings must be held outdoors.

He also noted that during the campaign gatherings outdoors, social distancing must be practiced and the participants must all put on masks.

The spokesman added that there must be eight square meters of space for each person in elections gatherings, stressing that stadiums and sports complexes can only operate with 30% of their capacity by candidates.

He went on to say that the number of polling stations will double on election day.

Elsewhere, he said that the vaccination of people above the age of 70 against Covid-19 started on Saturday.

He said that there are enough vaccines available, expressing hope that people aged above 65 will receive the vaccines next week.

