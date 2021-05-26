  1. Iran
May 26, 2021, 2:32 PM

COVID-19 update: 163 deaths, 10,648 new cases in past 24 hrs

TEHRAN, May 23 (MNA) – The Covid-19 has claimed the lives of 163 people in Iran over the past 24 hours, while 10,648 new infections have been detected in the country, according to the Iranian health ministry.

According to the latest figures by the Iranian health officials on Wed., 163 Iranians lost their lives due to coronavirus, bringing the total death toll to 79,219  people while 10,648 new cases were reported.

As many as 2,865,846 cases have been detected with Covid-19, according to the Health Ministry statement today, while 2,379,139 have recovered from the illness so far.

Furthermore, 4,587 people are being treated in ICUs in hospitals across the country.

According to the statement, as many as 2,844,639 have received the first doses of the anti-coronavirus vaccine as of today, while 485,670 have been injected with the second dose of the vaccine

