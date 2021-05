Resistance fires rockets at northern Tel Aviv (+VIDEOS)

The Zionist regime's media also reported that a loud explosion was heard in Herzliya.

Kataeb al-Qassam, Hamas' military wing, also reported rocket attacks on Netivot and the Hatzerim base.

Unit 8200 in the Negev Desert, 30 km from Beersheba, was another target attacked by the Palestinian resistance.

Zionists attack Hamas 'submarine' near Gaza coast

The Zionist regime's army announced that its Air Force and Navy have attacked a Hamas submarine off the coast of Gaza.

Israeli regime refuses to open humanitarian corridors

The Director of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees Matthias Schmale said Israel has not allowed humanitarian corridors during the hostilities.

“In 2014 we had humanitarian corridors where we could move between installations and bring material,” he told Al Jazeera.

“They are also striking very close to our installation, so the understanding we had in the past such as keeping some distance in our installation is not being respected sufficiently,” he said from Gaza.

“We have more than 41,000 people in 50 schools, so it would be of great concern if any of these installations were directly hit,” he added.

Israel using phosphorous bombs against Gaza: Ramallah

Palestinian Foreign Ministry said that the Zionist regime has committed war crimes and even uses phosphorous bombs against the people of the Gaza Strip.

It strongly condemned the Zionist regime's crimes in the West Bank, Quds and the Gaza Strip, adding that the Zionist regime has used a variety of advanced weapons against Gaza, including phosphorous bombs.

Ashdod targeted by Resistance missiles

According to the latest reports, Resistance forces fired rockets at Ashdod in the occupied lands on Monday.

Walla website reported that eight people were injured in the missile attack.

Resistance targets Israeli warship off coast of Gaza

Izz ad-Din al-Qassam announced today that several rockets had been fired at an Israeli warship off the coast of Gaza.

According to the Palestine Al-Youm, Izz ad-Din al-Qassam also said that since last night, in response to the Zionist regime's ongoing attacks, it has launched large-scale missile and rocket attacks against Zionist settlements, targeting Ashkelon and Kissufim.

The Israeli army has also claimed that one of its warships was targeted in the Mediterranean Sea but was not damaged.

Zionists regime assassinate Resistance senior cmdr.

The Zionists assassinated a senior commander of the Saraya al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad on Monday.

The Zionist regime targeted a car today in western Gaza City.

According to the Shehab news agency, a spokesman for the Palestinian Ministry of Health said three Palestinians were killed in the attack.

The correspondent of The New Arab agency reported that one of the martyrs in the attack was the commander of the North Gaza Brigade in the Saraya al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hussam Abu Harbid.

According to Al-Jazeera, the Israeli army also announced that it had targeted the senior commander of the Islamic Jihad.

Resistance fires missiles at Ashkelon, Kissufim military base

The Palestinian Resistance began the eighth day of responding to the continuing crimes of the Zionist regime in the Gaza Strip by firing rockets at Ashkelon and Kissufim military base.

'Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades', the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) stated that in response to the continuation of the Israeli regime's attacks on civilians in the Gaza Strip, it targeted Ashkelon and the Kissufim military base.

Al-Mayadeen also reported that sirens went off warning of rocket attacks in Ashkelon.

Two refugee camps in Gaza targeted by Zionist regime

According to the latest reports, two refugee camps in Gaza Strip were targeted by the Zionist regime on early Monday morning.

Palestinian Wafa news agency said that various locations were hit overnight by Zionist air raids.

These include the northern town of Jabaliya and Beit Lahia, the al-Bureij refugee camp in the center of the Strip and the one of Khan Younis in the south. The news agency also reported that civilian houses, factories, and agricultural land were damaged.

A foam factory east of Jabaliya, on Salah Eddin Street, set on fire after an Israeli air raid, Wafa reported.

The Zionist army claimed that it targeted houses and infrastructures used by Palestinian Resistance groups.

Zionist regime says it destroyed miles of Hamas tunnels

The Zionist regime's military claims it has carried out air raids destroying 15 kilometres (nine miles) of Hamas tunnels in the Gaza Strip and the homes of nine Hamas commanders.

Three children injured every hour in Gaza

Almost three children in Gaza have been injured every hour since violence flared last Monday, according to Save the Children.

In the last week, at least 58 children in the Gaza strip have been killed. More than a thousand people in Gaza, including 366 children, have also been injured.

Tel Aviv officially threatens to kill Hamas leaders

Stating that the Israeli regime would not accept the ceasefire, the Southern Command chief of the Zionist regime army claimed that they will continue to try to kill Hamas senior leaders.

Eliezer Toledano, who has a significant role in the attack on Palestinians and the killing of innocent people in Gaza, claimed that Hamas’s leaders Muhammed Deif and Yahya Sinwar could be targeted by Israeli strikes.

“Muhammad Deif and Yahya Sinwar were, and remain, in Israel’s sights,” Toledano claimed in an interview with Channel 12 News.

Welcoming senior Tel Aviv officials' opposition to any ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, he claimed that the more time the army has to carry out its military goals against terror targets in the Strip, the better.

Palestine death toll surpasses 200 amid surge of Zionist raids

As of Monday morning, 197 people, including 58 children and 34 women have been martyred and 1235 have been wounded in Gaza since hostilities flared up last Monday, the Palestinian health ministry reported.

In the occupied West Bank, the Zionist regime's forces have killed at least 21 Palestinians.

At least 55 Zionist air raids carried out

News sources have reported successive airstrikes by the Zionist regime's army on various areas in the Gaza Strip and the sound of numerous explosions from different parts of Gaza.

The Zionist artillery shelled positions east of Khan Yunis and the Bureij and Maghazi camps, according to Al-Jazeera.

Al-Jazeera also reported that an Israeli warplane bombed a house in the Sabra neighborhood in the southern Gaza Strip and another in the Rafah area.

Al-Mayadeen news agency also reported that the Zionist regime has attacked a house in the Shati camp in Gaza.

The Zionist regime's air bombardment on Monday was “heavier, on a wider area and lasting longer” than the raids on Sunday in which 42 Palestinians were killed.

Israeli fighter jets carried out at least 55 air raids on Gaza early on Monday, Al Jazeera reported.

It said the targets included several military and security bases in the Palestinian territory, as well as some empty land east of Gaza City.

A four-storey building was also bombed in the centre of Gaza City, but early reports indicate the building was evacuated before the attack.

It was not immediately clear if any casualties had been reported.

Palestinian Resistance attacks Beersheba, Ashkelon with rockets

Al-Qassam Brigades once again fired rockets at Beersheba and Ashkelon on early Monday morning.

In a statement, Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s armed wing called the rocket attacks in response to the Zionist regime's attacks on civilians on Sunday.

On the other hand, the Zionist military launched new raids on the Gaza Strip early on Monday, just hours after Benjamin Netanyahu said an end to hostilities was not imminent.

The Israeli regime’s bombardment of Gaza entered its eighth consecutive day after raids on Sunday killed at least 42 Palestinians, wounded dozens more and flattened at least two residential buildings.

At least 192 people, including 58 children and 34 women, have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the latest violence began a week ago.

