Several killed in explosion at south Lebanon Palestinian camp

A large explosion has rocked a Palestinian camp in the southern Lebanese port city of Tyre, causing a number of deaths and injuries, state media reported.

A Palestinian source inside the camp told Reuters News Agency that at least 12 people had been injured and there were an unknown number of fatalities after the blast late on Friday, Aljazeera reported.

Shehab News Agency quoted a Palestinian source as saying the explosion was caused by the ignition of oxygen canisters stored for use in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NNA said the army cordoned off the area, preventing people from entering or leaving the camp.

Videos from the scene shared by local media show a number of small bright red flashes above the southern city, followed by a large explosion and the sound of glass breaking.

Lebanon is home to tens of thousands of Palestinian refugees and their descendants. Many live in the 12 refugee camps that are scattered around the small Mediterranean country.

A number of Resistance forces belonging to Hamas and Fatah movements, hold effective control over the camps.

