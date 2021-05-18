Zionist regime targets southern Lebanon with artillery

As clashes between Zionist forces and Palestinians intensified in the Gaza Strip, there were reports of an explosion and rocket fire on the Lebanese-occupied Palestinian border on Monday.

Some reports claim that at least five rockets were fired from Lebanon at the occupied territories, but all of them landed on Lebanese territories. No group has claimed responsibility for the rocket attack.

Following that, the Israeli army announced on Monday that a siren had been activated to warn of a rocket attack in the northern part of the occupied territories bordering Lebanon.

According to the Israeli army, six rockets were fired by Lebanon at the occupied territories, but apparently, all of these missiles landed on Lebanese territories.

The Israeli military also said that its artillery units fired toward the site where rockets had been allegedly launched.

Video footage of Israeli artillery shelling in southern Lebanon was shared on social media.

Following the attack, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in a tweet, announced that its Head of Mission remains in contact with the parties to ensure stability in the area and decrease the existing tension, noting that the situation is now calm in the area.

ZZ/5214513