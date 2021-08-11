Islamic Jihad reacts to American delegation visit to Tel Aviv

The Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement in Palestine has warned of the consequences of a US security delegation visit to occupied lands and their meetings in Ramallah and occupied Palestine, Al-Mayadeen reported.

Tariq Salmi Spokesman for Palestinian Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement in a statement on Tuesday said that the US intelligence delegation's visit to the occupied lands and territories was aimed at strengthening security cooperation with Tel Aviv and restoring futile negotiation process by implementing a tripartite agreement between the Palestinian Authority, Zionist regime and the United States.

He called on Palestinian national groups to confront all plans aimed at destroying the inalienable rights of Palestinian people and to be vigilant against all conspiracies to circumvent the revolution of Palestinian people against the occupying regime of Israel.

The head of US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), William Burns, is scheduled to enter occupied lands and territories to discuss Israeli officials about various issues, including Iran, and will probably meet with officials of the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah.

