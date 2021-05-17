Pro-Palestinians convene in front of UN HQ in NY

A group of protestors called for the immediate action of the international body in supporting rights of Palestinian people against the atrocities and crimes of the Zionist regime in the occupied lands and territories, Sputnik news agency reported.

Demonstrators stressed the need to provide shelter and medical assistance to the oppressed Palestinian people who are exposed to Israeli crimes and airstrikes and chanted slogan "Be explicit and help Palestine".

This is while that the 3rd meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on the issue of Palestine ended without any result due to the US sabotage.

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip began last Monday and have so far killed 200 Palestinians, including women and children.

More than 1,300 Palestinians have been injured in the clashes that erupted between the Zionist regime and Palestinians up to the present time.

In addition to New York, other cities around the world, including capital of most European countries, have witnessed the rallies of thousands of Palestinian supporters.

