Iran urges UNSC to put end to Zionists crimes

“The Israeli forces are cowardly killing defenseless women; cold-bloodedly slaughtering innocent infants and children, viciously killing family members altogether; brazenly desecrating holy places; inhumanely bombing and shelling residential areas, schools, and health facilities; and senselessly demolishing houses. Long story short; they are committing all four core international crimes simultaneously and altogether,” Iran's Permanent Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi told a virtual meeting of the UNSC held last night on the issue of Palestine.

The envoy also slammed Washington for “systematically” shielding the Israeli regime against actions of the UNSC. “So far, the US has vetoed 44 draft resolutions of the Security Council against Israel. It is unprecedented in the Council’s history.”

Here is the full text of the statement as published by Iran’s mission to UN:

MAH