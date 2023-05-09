Iran strongly condemns Zionist regime attack on Gaza Strip

Nasser Kan'ani considered the regime's crimes, which were committed on the eve of Nakba Day, as a sign of the weakness of the Zionists against the heroic resistance of the Palestinian youth in the West Bank and Al-Quds against such aggressive actions.

The silence and inactivity of the responsible international bodies and Western countries in the face of the inhumane actions of the Zionists will make the regime more aggressive, he said, adding that the black and shameful performance of false claimants of human rights will be recorded in the history.

He also emphasized the need for immediate, effective, deterrent, and coordinated action by Islamic countries to stop the killing and crime machine of the Zionist regime.

At least three high-profile commanders of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement have been assassinated after Israeli military aircraft launched a series of targeted strikes on the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli regime said in a statement that the officials assassinated in the strikes include Khalil Bahitini, the commander of the al-Quds Brigades in the northern Gaza Strip, Tareq Ezzaldin, a spokesperson for the movement who also manages retaliatory operations in the West Bank and Gaza, and Jihad Ghanem, secretary of the movement’s military council.

At least 12 Palestinians were killed in the strikes and 20 others were wounded, according to Palestinian reports, with a number of sites in Gaza City, Rafah, and Khan Yunis targeted, among other locations.

MNA/