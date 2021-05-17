Velayati, Hamas chief discuss latest Gaza developments

During the phone conversation, Velayati and Haniyeh discussed the latest developments in Gaza Strip.

Haniyeh explained the measures taken by the Resistance in the face of Zionists' aggression.

He also stressed that the Zionist enemy is targeting civilians, children and women because it is powerless against Resistance groups.

Emphasizing the strength of the Palestinian people in resistance, Haniyeh also added that Quds is the center of conflict and the consensus of the Palestinian people everywhere.

Previously, Haniyeh also held a phone talk with IRGC Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani.

During the phone talk, Brigadier General Ghaani hailed the unique and successful response of the resistance movement to the aggression of the Zionist regime’s military forces and the defense of the Palestinian nation.

The commander of IRGC Quds Force strongly condemned the brutality of the occupying regime of Israel.

