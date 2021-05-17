Jordanian king calls for halting Zionists crimes in Palestine

The government of Amman has established numerous contacts with many international bodies in order to stop the conflict which is ongoing in the Palestinian lands and territories, Alnashrah reported.

“We hope to achieve our goal and establish a ceasefire in near future in the Palestinian lands and territories,” the Jordanian King emphasized.

Earlier, the Egyptian president announced the country's efforts for a ceasefire between the Zionist regime and Palestinians.

"The current situation is an urgent and clear need for a return to calm and put an end to violence and all conflicts," Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi added.

MA/5213752