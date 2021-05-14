  1. Politics
May 14, 2021, 7:00 PM

Guterres calls for de-escalation of hostilities in Gaza

Guterres calls for de-escalation of hostilities in Gaza

TEHRAN, May 14 (MNA) – In a tweet on Friday, the Spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres called for de-escalation of hostilities in Gaza.

"Out of respect for the spirit of Eid, I appeal for an immediate de-escalation and cessation of hostilities in Gaza and Israel [regime]," he tweeted.

"Too many innocent civilians have already died. This conflict can only increase radicalization and extremism in the whole region," he added.

Guterres calls for de-escalation of hostilities in Gaza

The death toll in Gaza rises to 119 by Friday morning as the Israeli regime boosts troops and tanks near the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Zionists continued on Friday to bombard Gaza Strip with airstrikes and artillery shells, ignoring international calls for calm, as it stepped up the deployment of troops and tanks near the besieged Palestinian enclave.

HJ/FNA14000224000122

News Code 173426
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/173426/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News