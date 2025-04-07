Iran not to negotiate at any cost: Pezeshkian

Speaking in a meeting with the representatives of the political parties and popular associations on Monday, President Pezeshkian said that "We believe in negotiation, but we will not negotiate at any cost."

"We are not looking for war, unrest, or nuclear bombs. Rather, we are looking for negotiations," he continued to say.

Meanwhile, he said highlighted that "The Americans must also prove that they are looking for negotiations."

"The fact that Iran does not intend to use its nuclear capabilities for non-peaceful purposes is not just what we say, but rather it is a religious fatwa from the Leader of the [Islamic] Revolution," he added.

"We believe in negotiation, but not with humiliation," the president further underscored.

MNA