Russia ready to resolve US-Iran nuclear issue: Kremlin

The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia was ready to do all it could to help resolve tensions between the United States and Iran around Tehran's nuclear programme.

US President Donald Trump has threatened to bomb Iran unless it comes to an agreement with Washington over its nuclear programme.

Earlier on March, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Iranian nuclear issue should be resolved diplomatically, and there is no reason why this can’t be done.

"We firmly believe that Iran’s nuclear issue should be settled by peaceful, political and diplomatic means only, and we believe that the conditions for this are in place. Only political will is required," he said.

US President Donald Trump announced on March 7 that he had sent a message to Iranian Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei calling for negotiations on the Iranian nuclear program. The Iranian leader declined his offer, saying that the US wasn’t looking to negotiate in good faith.

Peskov also stated that Moscow "proceeds from statements made by the Iranian leadership and Iranian representatives that Iran has no plans to acquire nuclear weapons."

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed by Iran, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (Russia, the United Kingdom, China, the United States, and France) and Germany in 2015 to resolve the crisis surrounding the country’s nuclear program.

The United States withdrew from the agreement in 2018 under President Donald Trump and re-imposed all sanctions on Iran that had been lifted under the deal. Russia, China, the US, the UK, Germany, and France resumed talks with Iran in April 2021, aiming to restore the JCPOA, but the negotiations ended without reaching a resolution in 2022.

