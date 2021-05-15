Afghanistan cencures zionists' attacks on Palestinians

In a telephone conversation with his Palestinian counterpart Riyad Al-Maliki, the Afghan Foreign Minister condemned the Zionist regime's attacks on the Palestinian people on Saturday.

Atmar condemned the escalation of attacks and encroachment on the Palestinian people during the holy month of Ramadan and the days of Eid al-Fitr, and called these bloody attacks unacceptable to Islamic countries and peace-loving nations of the world.

He announced that Afghanistan respects the legitimate right of the Palestinian people to establish an independent state.

"Conveyed HE @ashrafghani’s condolences on the killing of several dozen ppl & expressed AF’s solidarity with PS’s ppl. We demand immediate cessation of violence," he wrote.

HJ/5212293